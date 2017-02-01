Bubba Ray's Sport Bar coming to Hants County

Have your say on Highway 101 twinning proposal

Let's Talk about mental health

Ongoing

Terror attack in Quebec

New websites launched for NS Weeklies

Featured News

News

Five Nova Scotia universities launch legal action against NSTU

Five universities across Nova Scotia launched legal action against the Nova Scotia’s Teachers Union in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Monday because the union has indicated that during work-to-rule, teachers will not supervise practicums of university students who need to the training as part of their degree.

Sports

Community

Business

Living

Paramedic teaches teens to ‘Protect your pal’

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.

Opinion

Editorial: Trump time

The day has arrived, with many Canadians sharing a feeling of dread. Something dire might be about to happen. We have gloomy visions of our nation’s economic downfall.

Latest News

Quebec City terror attack an ‘unspeakable tragedy’

UPDATED: Six killed, eight injured in attack at Quebec City mosque

Centuries of Soldiers -- Annapolis Royal's Fort Anne milestone celebrated

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Walton Fire

Alberta company still not talking, says bereaved Scotchtown mom

Tentative deal with Nova Scotia teachers in jeopardy

Premiers, federal leaders visit Wolfville: Atlantic Growth Strategy to promote jobs, immigration

McNeil has lost the trust of teachers: Baillie

UPDATED: Nova Scotia teachers starting work-to-rule again on Monday

Second suspect in Moncton murder arrested