Started with a Song: Country star Brett Kissel rocks Windsor
WINDSOR, N.S.– Brett Kissel's Ice, Snow and 30 Below Tour didn't lack any heat when it rolled into Windsor Jan. 27.
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL - Centuries of soldiers rested a bit easier on Friday. Their courage, their sacrifice, their suffering, their worth re-affirmed and their old fort celebrated.
WOLFVILLE, NS - “It’s basically about jobs, growth and retention,” said Navdeep Bains, federal minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Elderly landlords renting out their family home in Sydney say they are disillusioned after their tenant stopped paying rent and then vacated the residence, leaving it in a state of squalor.
FALMOUTH, N.S. — Two cats are safe and sound after a pellet stove caught fire in the basement of a home in Falmouth.
CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – Ottawa is asking all four Atlantic provinces to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in harmonized sales tax revenues the finance department says it overpaid to the region.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - A Coldbrook teenager’s football dreams are coming true.
CZECH REPUBLIC - It didn’t take long for Kentville native Brett Pettet to make her presence known at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Zlin, Czech Republic.
SACKVILLE, N.S. - The Valley Maple Leafs had their hopes dashed in the dying minutes of play in Sackville Jan. 16.
HALIFAX, N.S. - It might’ve felt like -20 outside on Saturday but that didn’t stop a group of parka clad pet owners from going for a long distance run – and bringing their dogs with them.
GREENWOOD - The skies above 14 Wing will become a venue for a world-class air show in August.
PORT WILLIAMS - The memory of Robbie Burns is alive and well in Port Williams.
HANTSPORT, N.S. – It’s become a temporary landmark for the past three years in Hantsport, ushering in the start of the winter carnival.
ASHDALE, N.S. — Faces Friday is our online feature highlighting members of our community: their strength, challenges and humanity.
TRURO, N.S. – A Truro restaurant owner says the easing of liquor regulations is a sign that government is listening to small business.
SHELBURNE, N.S. – Things are on track for a new lobster processing facility in the Municipality of Shelburne.
STELLARTON, N.S. - Board members for Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, have appointed Michael Medline as president and chief executive officer of the company.
YARMOUTH, N.S. - No one likes to work in a dirty environment.
WENTWORTH VALLEY, N.S. – Gregor Wilson is a self-professed map nerd. He spends a lot of time looking at maps, counting contour lines and looking for steep slopes to ski, old trails to follow, gullies to explore.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - In a blog post Jan. 23, Lucasfilm announced the title of Episode VIII.
BRIDGETOWN - Library headquarters is moving to Kings County. On Groundhog Day.
KENSINGTON, P.E.I. - A tribute for former student and athlete Aidan Harrington was held at Kensington Intermediate Senior High on Saturday, with a hope to educate others about the dangers of taking drugs.
The impasse between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the provincial government is hardly resolved.
Ah, Kevin O’Leary: the shadow candidate for the leadership of the federal Conservatives.
“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir