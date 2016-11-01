Bubba Ray's Sport Bar coming to Hants County

Last chance to catch Grease at KES

Let's Talk about mental health

Ongoing

Terror attack in Quebec

New websites launched for NS Weeklies

Featured News

News

Court report for Kings and Hants counties

KENTVILLE, NS - Jason Anthony Paul Agius, 33, of Kentville, was sentenced to a day in custody after he entered a guilty plea to breaching conditions by consuming alcohol. Agius was charged after an incident in Kentville on Jan. 25 and he appeared in provincial court on Jan. 26.

Sports

Community

Business

Living

Paramedic teaches teens to ‘Protect your pal’

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.

Opinion

LETTER: The new Windsor arena saga continues

Due to the lack of progress on the College Road site by King’s-Edgehill and Long Pond, It seems another group has surfaced proposing the new arena should be built back on the Windsor Agricultural Society grounds.

Russell Wangersky: Cashing in on faint hope

The McPhillips Station Casino sits on a block of industrial land in Winnipeg with rail lines threading around it, the neighbourhood architecture mostly one-storey warehouse and commercial properties.

Latest News

Building on a vision: Kentville’s Calkin Building could become arts, cultural, small business hub

Syrian refugees encouraged by Sydney candlelight vigil

Two arrested for alleged fisheries violations in Annapolis area

Prominent Toronto pastor found not guilty of historic Kings County sex charges

Twin highways without tolls: Baillie

Not guilty verdicts from police undercover sting operation

African-Nova Scotian from Windsor becomes provincial judge

Five Nova Scotia universities launch legal action against NSTU

Hopes and Dreams -- Nova Scotia a welcoming destination for immigrants: McNeil

Quebec City terror attack an ‘unspeakable tragedy’