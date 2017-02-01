Audience swoons over Quick As A Wink's rendition of Grease
WINDSOR, N.S. — Quick As A Wink Theatre has transported audience members back to 1959 to meet the students attending Rydell High.
WINDSOR, N.S. — Quick As A Wink Theatre has transported audience members back to 1959 to meet the students attending Rydell High.
PICTOU, N.S. - Jim Ryan is viewing the negotiations between the province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union from a unique perspective.
DIGBY, N.S. – As Terry Thibodeau can attest, Digby County can be a very windy place, one of the windiest in Nova Scotia. But that’s also what makes it so attractive when it comes to renewable energy and wind turbines.
WINDSOR, N.S. - Ronda van der Hoek, from Windsor, Nova Scotia, has been appointed as a provincial judge, adding to the diversity of the province’s judicial system.
Five universities across Nova Scotia launched legal action against the Nova Scotia’s Teachers Union in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Monday because the union has indicated that during work-to-rule, teachers will not supervise practicums of university students who need to the training as part of their degree.
MIDDLETON - While the new President of the United States is trying to deny entry to Muslims from seven countries by issuing an executive order, Nova Scotia is opening its arms to immigrants.
MARTOCK, N.S. - A lack of snow didn’t stop cadets from across Nova Scotia from competing in a provincial biathlon tournament at Ski Martock on Jan. 22.
WINDSOR, N.S. – Retired NHLer Andre 'Moose' Dupont has had to cancel his appearance at the Long Pond Hockey Heritage Classic.
CZECH REPUBLIC - It didn’t take long for Kentville native Brett Pettet to make her presence known at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Zlin, Czech Republic.
SACKVILLE, N.S. - The Valley Maple Leafs had their hopes dashed in the dying minutes of play in Sackville Jan. 16.
NICTAUX - The 12 Baskets Foodbank in Nictaux is expanding. To meet a growing need.
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — It’s been a year since TJ Smith of St. Anthony opened up about his struggles with mental illness fr the first time.
GREENWOOD SQUARE - At just 11 years old, Karissa Bezanson is fighting a most formidable foe – leukemia.
PORT WILLIAMS - The memory of Robbie Burns is alive and well in Port Williams.
WEST HANTS, N.S. — A restaurant known in Halifax for having the best chicken wings in the city is setting up shop in Garlands Crossing this February.
TRURO, N.S. – Lee Yorke will miss not only the work, but also the opportunity to see many of the friends he’s made over the years, when Carsand-Mosher closes at the end of February.
WEST HANTS, N.S. — West Hants council approved an amendment this month that will pave the way for some new developments at The Crossing.
SHELBURNE, N.S. – Things are on track for a new lobster processing facility in the Municipality of Shelburne.
HANTSPORT, N.S. – After a month of relatively mild temperatures and little snowfall, people smiled as heavy snowflakes drifted down on the final day of the Hantsport Winter Carnival.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - In a blog post Jan. 23, Lucasfilm announced the title of Episode VIII.
BRIDGETOWN - Library headquarters is moving to Kings County. On Groundhog Day.
It’s a hard thing to do, because the first natural human reaction is to ask “Why?”
A wintry day is the absolute best time to hunker down, forget our troubles and watch a classic movie … it was either that or the inauguration.
Donald Trump is now president of the United States of America. Frankly, I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s all just too much.
The day has arrived, with many Canadians sharing a feeling of dread. Something dire might be about to happen. We have gloomy visions of our nation’s economic downfall.