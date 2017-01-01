Helping felines one spay at a time

Gerrish Street construction concerns business owners

Survey: What do you think of West Hants' new sign?

A Christmas story collection

New websites launched for NS Weeklies

Windsor cricket startup wins cash award

WINDSOR, N.S. – Innovacorp and ACOA have chosen the Midgard Insect Farm as one of the winners of the Spark West competition, which includes an award of $45,000.

Editorial: A bumpy ride ahead

Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.

Editorial: Pushing pills

As fentanyl deaths spike in British Columbia — and as use of the often-fatal drug moves from west to east across the country — it’s tempting to lay blame on drug abusers and wash your hands of the problem. You know, the old “they made their bed, they can lie in it” argument.

Wind warnings issued for Annapolis Valley

Gunn's Annapolis Royal Celebration Tartan comes ashore for 2017

On ‘The Edge’: Assessments help determine fate of Kentville’s F.W. Robinson building

Annapolis Valley weather to be messy tonight and Tuesday

Nova Scotians wake to sunny Christmas Day

'Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and all the best in 2017' -- Trudeau

Hants, Valley firefighters respond to Christmas Eve landfill fire

Truck driver convicted in fatal Falmouth crash receives fine extension

Digby General emergency department closed three shifts over Christmas

Woman killed in Wilmot crash